Hometown Hero - William Howell, Jr.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Right after 9/11 Army Green Beret William Howell, Jr. found himself overseas and ready to fight.
“On October 19, 2001, 38 days after the towers fell, 6 Green Beret teams and 2 CIA teams were in field, into Afghanistan,” said Howell. “I was actually able to be a part of all that.”
Howell says their mission was clear.
“The purpose was to disrupt and destroy enemy, Period. Look for em, find em, kill em. Period.”
But Howell says adjusting to civilian life back home was hard.
“It got to be where the normal was being in combat and the abnormal was being at home. So when you’re shooting somebody in the face one day and two weeks later you’re a civilian, you kinda wonder, what’s going on.”
Appearing in the documentary, “Legion of Brothers,” Howell encourages veterans to seek help.
“Before you lose everything you have, before you go to jail, before you kill somebody, before you kill yourself, the old 22 a day suicide rate, just talk to somebody. Get some help. You’re not alone.”
Howell speaks to local military and civic groups about his tours of duty, encouraging veterans to seek help for P-T-S-D.
