New concerns over West Fork River Bridge

Pictures on Facebook are sparking new concerns with the West Fork Bridge, better known as the Moss Bluff Draw Bridge on Highway 378.

Driving over the draw bridge, everything seems normal, but people in the area say you have to go underneath to see what everyone's worried about.

“We have a lot of dump trucks and 18-wheelers that pass, with all the construction that's going on and the Sasol projects, there’s a good bit of traffic,” said one Moss Bluff resident, Ashley Taylor. “I’d hate to be stuck on it and have it fall.”

Taylor crosses the draw bridge every day, multiple times a day.

“I definitely have bad anxiety driving over it just because of the simple fact, I know what it looks like underneath,” said Taylor. “You're always wondering when the bridge is going to fall. You cross over it, you fly and you pray.”



Taylor says the bridge has looked like this for years, and it's only getting worse.



“I feel like it needs to be replaced, not just repaired, it needs to be replaced,” said Taylor.



7News has addressed residents’ concerns a few times over the years. Taylor isn't the only person who feels this way.



DOTD said in the past the bridge was safe, and the Bridge Inspection Division still maintains that today.



DOTD says “The West Fork Bridge is in the same condition as reported previously. DOTD inspects the bridge on a yearly cycle, and considers the bridge to be safe for the traveling public. Six of the 62 piling are damaged to varying degrees.” DOTD also says “There are many more pilings in place to support the bridge.”

Click HERE, HERE, and HERE, for past stories on the bridge.

Click HERE to see the bridge safety rating.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.