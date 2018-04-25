TEEN REPORT: Jump Start program helps students get jobs after graduating

When you think of a typical school day, you may think of only books, writing, and tests, but, Tanner Simon's day as a senior at Sulphur High is not one that you would expect.

Simon is earning credentials and valuable experience at school thanks to the Jump Start program.

Jump Start director Tony McCardle believes this is an exciting opportunity for students. He says, "Business and industry are always contacting our department and looking to hire these students and they have already been in contact with these students who have earned valuable credentials such as Adobe Certification. We are seeing huge success already."

Simon is making the most of this program; he takes welding classes for two hours a day at Sulphur. Out of high school, Tanner expects to make sixteen to eighteen dollars an hour and could make upwards of sixty with more job experience.

Simon graduates this May with multiple job offers and plans to go straight into the workforce.

