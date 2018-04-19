Local veteran hopeful about new medical marijuana pharmacy in SWLA

Local veteran hopeful about new medical marijuana pharmacy in SW - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles is getting its first medical marijuana pharmacy. 

One local veteran is hopeful this could be the start of improving his health and that of other veterans, but right now there's a catch. 

Under Louisiana law, those with certain serious conditions can get a prescription for medical marijuana, but veteran Tony Landry has been monitoring a proposed bill that could add post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic pain to the list. 

Nine medical marijuana licenses were handed out to pharmacies across the state this week, one of those going to Medicis in Lake Charles. 

While some on social media say this could be a bad move, local veteran Tony Landry see's the opposite. 

"I think it's a wonderful thing," said Landry. 

Landry is part of the Louisiana Veterans for Medical Cannabis and believes these medical marijuana pharmacies can really help veterans. 

"Veterans don't want all these harder pharmaceutical drugs," he said. "They would like to try something that's not as addictive." 

Landry used prescription opioids to fight his chronic back pain after serving in the Navy. He switched over to using a cannabis oil and noticed the changes. 

"After I started taking the CBD for about two weeks I noticed wow I'm not taking all these aspirins anymore," he said. 

Louisiana law only allows those with certain conditions like cancer, epilepsy, seizure disorder, and Chron's Disease to receive a prescription from a doctor, with the drug only available in non-smokable forms.  

But a proposed bill could add those with PTSD, chronic pain, and even Parkinson's Disease to that list. 

Representative Edward James sponsored the bill that was passed by the House last week and is now awaiting further approval. 

While Landry will continue to make the drive to Baton Rouge to promote the bill he's hopeful for more growth for our state when it comes to medical marijuana. 

"The cannabis industry is already here," he said. "It's not being taxed, it's not being regulated, it's making our children more dangerous. Once you put it into a pharmacy, and you have to show an ID to go get it, it's going to be safer for folks."

Landry obtained a scholarship that will allow him to head to Washington D.C. next month to attend a unity conference with Americans for Safe Access. 

He plans to march with other veterans supporting medical marijuana there as well. 

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

