SEED Center Business Pitch competition winners announced

Life could change for some aspiring entrepreneurs after Thursdays SEED Center's Business Pitch Competition.

The winners of the competition are listed below:

Yep Popcorn- specialty flavored popcorn with some Louisiana inspired flavors

Local Group- Virtual reality training and safety video production

Runner- Delivers concession stand food to fans watching local sports events

Shippie- Delivers fresh produce and crafts from farmers markets

This is the sixth year of the competition which is "meant to raise awareness for the SEED Center Business Incubator and increase entrepreneurship in the area."

The event was open to residents in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes, and to those looking to start a business in Southwest Louisiana.

Competitors had about seven minutes to present a business pitch and answer questions from a panel of judges.

Four divisions competed: high school students, college students, general business, and technology.

A $3,000 prize was given to each divisional winner, while the overall winner received a variety of legal, accounting, marketing and other services provided by competition sponsors.

