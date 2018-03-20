The daughter of Fidel Castro will visit McNeese State University

McNeese State will host Alina Fernandez, the daughter of the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

Fernandez will present a reading from her book titled “Castro’s Daughter: An Exile’s Memoir of Cuba” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28th, in the Tritico Theatre as part of the 2018 Banners at McNeese State University season.

Fernández will share what it was like growing up as the secret daughter of a dictator who ruled with an iron fist. Reviews of her book point out her unique access to Castro and some of Cuba’s other influential figures. In the book, she reveals secrets, like the fact that her father was once married to the daughter of a high-ranking official in the Batista regime.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for students under 18 and free for McNeese and Sowela students with current IDs.

