The daughter of Fidel Castro will visit McNeese State University

By Mandesha Thornton, News Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

McNeese State will host Alina Fernandez, the daughter of the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

Fernandez will present a reading from her book titled “Castro’s Daughter: An Exile’s Memoir of Cuba” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28th, in the Tritico Theatre as part of the 2018 Banners at McNeese State University season.

Fernández will share what it was like growing up as the secret daughter of a dictator who ruled with an iron fist. Reviews of her book point out her unique access to Castro and some of Cuba’s other influential figures. In the book, she reveals secrets, like the fact that her father was once married to the daughter of a high-ranking official in the Batista regime.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for students under 18 and free for McNeese and Sowela students with current IDs.

Persons needing accommodations as provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the ADA Coordinator at 337-475-5428, voice; 337-456-5960, fax; 337-562-4227, TDD/TTY, hearing impaired or by email at cdo@mcneese.ed.

For more information about the program or tickets, visit the Banners website at www.banners.org or call the Banners office at 337-475-5123.

