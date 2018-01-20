LCFD responds to Cherry Street house fire

The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire on Cherry Street. District Chief Charles Lee said LCFD received a call about the fire at 4:38 p.m. Lee says the house was vacant when they arrived. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.More >>
The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire on Cherry Street. District Chief Charles Lee said LCFD received a call about the fire at 4:38 p.m. Lee says the house was vacant when they arrived. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.More >>
Attorneys defending Kevin Daigle-- have filed to recuse the judge in the case-- guy Bradberry. Daigle is the man accused of capital murder in the killing of state trooper Steven Vincent. judge guy Bradberry was to issue a ruling dealing with evidence in the case against Kevin Daigle-- when the case came to a standstill. that's because defense attorneys f...More >>
Attorneys defending Kevin Daigle-- have filed to recuse the judge in the case-- guy Bradberry. Daigle is the man accused of capital murder in the killing of state trooper Steven Vincent. judge guy Bradberry was to issue a ruling dealing with evidence in the case against Kevin Daigle-- when the case came to a standstill. that's because defense attorneys f...More >>