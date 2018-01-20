LCFD responds to Cherry Street house fire - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LCFD responds to Cherry Street house fire

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire on Cherry Street. 

District Chief Charles Lee said LCFD received a call about the fire at 4:38 p.m.

Lee says the house was vacant when they arrived. 

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • LCFD responds to Cherry Street house fire

    LCFD responds to Cherry Street house fire

    Saturday, January 20 2018 6:59 PM EST2018-01-20 23:59:01 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire on Cherry Street.  District Chief Charles Lee said LCFD received a call about the fire at 4:38 p.m. Lee says the house was vacant when they arrived.  The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. 

    More >>

    The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire on Cherry Street.  District Chief Charles Lee said LCFD received a call about the fire at 4:38 p.m. Lee says the house was vacant when they arrived.  The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. 

    More >>

  • Dionne Warwick to perform on the Golden Nugget stage March 10th

    Dionne Warwick to perform on the Golden Nugget stage March 10th

    Dionne Warwick to perform on the Golden Nugget stage March 10th

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:46 PM EST2018-01-20 03:46:22 GMT
           Grammy Hall of Fame singer, actress and television host, Dionne Warwick is set to perform her celebrated hits on the Grand Event Center stage at Golden Nugget Lake Charles, Saturday, March 10 at 8:00 PM.           With hits like "I Say A Little Prayer", That's What Friends Are For", "Walk on By", "I'll Never Love This Way Again", "Then Came You", and "Alfie", Warwick is sec...More >>
           Grammy Hall of Fame singer, actress and television host, Dionne Warwick is set to perform her celebrated hits on the Grand Event Center stage at Golden Nugget Lake Charles, Saturday, March 10 at 8:00 PM.           With hits like "I Say A Little Prayer", That's What Friends Are For", "Walk on By", "I'll Never Love This Way Again", "Then Came You", and "Alfie", Warwick is sec...More >>

  • Lawmakers proposing changes to Louisiana casino laws

    Lawmakers proposing changes to Louisiana casino laws

    Friday, January 19 2018 10:25 PM EST2018-01-20 03:25:31 GMT
    Golden Nugget Lake Charles (Source: KPLC)Golden Nugget Lake Charles (Source: KPLC)
    After nearly 20 years, Louisiana's river boat casino laws could finally see some changes.  The Legislative Task Force has recommended some proposals that Senator Ronnie Johns says he plans to sponsor in the upcoming legislative session.  Changes could be coming soon to Louisiana's riverboat casino laws.  The state's Legislative Task Force has recommended two proposals for the next legislative session.  The first proposal would allow casinos to move to...More >>
    After nearly 20 years, Louisiana's river boat casino laws could finally see some changes.  The Legislative Task Force has recommended some proposals that Senator Ronnie Johns says he plans to sponsor in the upcoming legislative session.  Changes could be coming soon to Louisiana's riverboat casino laws.  The state's Legislative Task Force has recommended two proposals for the next legislative session.  The first proposal would allow casinos to move to...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly