VIDEO: Fire destroys truck, camper on I-10 E near Calcasieu Rive - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

VIDEO: Fire destroys truck, camper on I-10 E near Calcasieu River bridge

(Source: KPLC viewer) (Source: KPLC viewer)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A fire destroyed a truck pulling a camper trailer Tuesday afternoon on I-10 east near the Calcasieu River Bridge, according to The Lake Charles Fire Department. 

The truck caught fire around 3:30 p.m. today, said Chief Chris Carroll. The truck was destroyed, but the fire was extinguished before it reached the trailer.

There are no injuries. LCFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

