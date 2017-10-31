Pediatrician warns of Halloween hazards

It takes a lot of time and energy to get the perfect costume before heading out for trick or treating although kids are told time and time again about the dangers of Halloween, a Lake Area pediatrician says kids need to be aware of more than just stranger danger.

Children's Clinic Dr. Anatole Karpovs says many times, costumes are too dark, cars can't see them and they're too long so kids trip over them.

Another issue Karpovs sees is kids getting sick from eating too much candy.

Karpovs advises parents feed their kids a dinner with fruits, vegetables and whole grains so they aren't as tempted to indulge on all of the candy.

You can also prevent over eating by rationing out the candy throughout the next few days and even donating the candy to 'Operation Troop Treats' going on at Kool Smiles on Ryan Street in Lake Charles.

