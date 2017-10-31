Pediatrician warns of Halloween hazards

One in every 30 children in the United States has high blood pressure. Now, new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics may help doctors screen children 3 years and older for the condition.More >>
Excess belly fat dramatically increases the risk of complications and death after emergency surgery, a new study finds.More >>
A new form of gene therapy shows promise in battling recurrent brain cancer.More >>
Botox injections may help bring relief to children suffering from migraines, a small study suggests.More >>
Planning to have open heart surgery anytime soon? You might want to ask your cardiologist to book an afternoon slot in the OR.More >>
