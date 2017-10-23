SPECIAL REPORT: Where did the Lake Charles music scene go?

The intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Belden Street is shut down due to a traffic accident. A vehicle traveling eastbound on I-10 drove off the interstate onto the grass embankment and came to rest in the intersections of Lakeshore and Belden, according to first responders at the scene. The intersection is expected to be closed for a few hours while crews work to clean up debris. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Belden Street is shut down due to a traffic accident. A vehicle traveling eastbound on I-10 drove off the interstate onto the grass embankment and came to rest in the intersections of Lakeshore and Belden, according to first responders at the scene. The intersection is expected to be closed for a few hours while crews work to clean up debris. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
It's an antique house that at one point the owners wanted to demolish-- but historic preservationists objected-- urging that it's a great candidate for adaptive re-use. The Augustine foursquare is on the Northeast corner of Kirby and Common Streets in Lake Charles. Selective demolition on additions has been underway and then came the bad weather, explains contractor Damian Broussard... "We pulled off the front and this back area right here and then I come back this we...More >>
It's an antique house that at one point the owners wanted to demolish-- but historic preservationists objected-- urging that it's a great candidate for adaptive re-use. The Augustine foursquare is on the Northeast corner of Kirby and Common Streets in Lake Charles. Selective demolition on additions has been underway and then came the bad weather, explains contractor Damian Broussard... "We pulled off the front and this back area right here and then I come back this we...More >>
Throughout history are periods of time when creativity flourishes. New talents pop up, and different styles of music are born. Going back to the1920's when Nelly Lutcher and the Chitlin Circuit reigned supreme, music has always been a driving force in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
Throughout history are periods of time when creativity flourishes. New talents pop up, and different styles of music are born. Going back to the1920's when Nelly Lutcher and the Chitlin Circuit reigned supreme, music has always been a driving force in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
A power line that fell in yesterday's storm is lying across the Calcasieu River just east of the Theriot Road boat launch in Moss Bluff. The downed line is limiting use of the waterway for both commercial and residential boat traffic. Dick Gremillion, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, advised residential traffic to use extreme caution in the area. Chip Arnould, with Entergy, said special equipment is being brought in to remove the power line. Enter...More >>
A power line that fell in yesterday's storm is lying across the Calcasieu River just east of the Theriot Road boat launch in Moss Bluff. The downed line is limiting use of the waterway for both commercial and residential boat traffic. Dick Gremillion, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, advised residential traffic to use extreme caution in the area. Chip Arnould, with Entergy, said special equipment is being brought in to remove the power line. Enter...More >>
Through tonight, we will have clear skies with no chance for any more rain. There has not been a cloud in the sky, nor will any more come in. It will now be cooler overnight, with lows in the mid 50s! It should be a great evening to get outside! For Tuesday and Wednesday, things will get even better! We will be back to undeniably beautiful weather with complete sunshine and no chance for any more rain. Temperatures in the afternoon will be up to the mid 70s on Tuesday.More >>
Through tonight, we will have clear skies with no chance for any more rain. There has not been a cloud in the sky, nor will any more come in. It will now be cooler overnight, with lows in the mid 50s! It should be a great evening to get outside! For Tuesday and Wednesday, things will get even better! We will be back to undeniably beautiful weather with complete sunshine and no chance for any more rain. Temperatures in the afternoon will be up to the mid 70s on Tuesday.More >>