LaGrange and Lafayette to forfeit week nine games after benches-clearing fight

Due to a benches-clearing fight at the end of the LaGrange-Lafayette football game on Friday, each team must forfeit its upcoming game in week nine. LaGrange will forfeit its game versus Acadiana and Sam Houston will earn an automatic win versus Lafayette.
The Gators won the game, 24-7.
LaGrange will fall to 3-5 on the season, while Sam Houston increases its record to 4-5.
The Sam Houston Broncos will lose out on senior night due to the forfeiture, but will honor its seniors at a special event Thursday evening.
