Children's hospital set to open in Baton Rouge

A Baton Rouge hospital is shifting its focus to children by building a brand new, state of the art, children's hospital.

For Faith Berken, the new hospital is a game changer.

Faith was 24-weeks-old when her mother had an emergency c-section.

Faith spent 11 months in the NICU before heading home to Lake Arthur with a tracheotomy, a ventilator and hip dyspepsia.

Now, the thriving two-year-old is looking at spending time at the new Children's Hospital where kids just like her can get the help they need.

The six-story building is expected to have playrooms on every floor, a resource center, emergency room, trauma center, an operating room, an ICU and a cancer center-all for kids.

Our Lady of the Lake broke ground on the Children's Hospital in 2016 with an expected opening in 2019.

