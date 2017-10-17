Children's hospital set to open in Baton Rouge

Surgery is the main treatment for melanoma -- a dangerous form of skin cancer -- but a patient's insurance could affect whether or not that cancer is quickly removed, new research suggests.More >>
Differences in insurance are a major reason why black women are more likely to die of breast cancer than white women in the United States, a new study contends.More >>
Change your lifestyle, change your life span.More >>
Waiters, contractors and other employees of America's small businesses are more likely to miss out on cancer screening, mostly because of a lack of insurance, new research shows.More >>
Dance classes may beat traditional exercise when it comes to improving older adults' balance -- and it might enhance brain areas related to memory and learning along the way.More >>
