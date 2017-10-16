City of Sulphur re-introduces fluoride to water system

There's something different in the Sulphur City Water supply and not everyone is happy about it.

The City just re-introduced Fluoride into its system today, to meet a state requirement.

Many Sulphur residents are concerned about re-establishing Fluoride in their drinking water, but medical experts are certain it's not harmful especially with such low quantities in the water.

The City of Sulphur was already feeding fluoride until the age of the equipment caused it to become unreliable.

Sulphur's Public Works Director, Mike Daigle, explains this project has been two years in the making after the city acquired loans and grant money from the EPA and state health department.

“It's a very small amount but it's a required level as set forth by the CDC in the EPA standards,” said Daigle. “It's what all or most water systems who feed chlorine in this area are required to feed by the state.”

The city, along with every other public water system in the state, is required to have fluoride in the water due to the 2008 Louisiana Community Water Fluoridation Act.

“It occurs naturally,” said Daigle. “Our particular water system has about 0.2 ppm content, but for it to be most beneficial for oral health, 0.7 is recommended by the state.”

The city has worked closely with the office of public health to design this new system, which will safely introduce fluoride into the water at 0.7 parts per million.

That's about three-fourths of a gallon fluoride in one million gallons of water.

“They’re putting it at 0.7 ppm, which is underneath where its harmful. It'll only have the effect it’s supposed to have, which is making the enamel harder to prevent decay,” said Dr. Mark Bowers, a dentist of 29 years.

Bowers says fluoride has been around for 100 years and has been awarded as one of the best medical inventions of the century for its prevention of tooth decay.

“The effects of it have been very thoroughly tested, so it’s one of the safest things you could do,” said Bowers.

The city says daily testing twice a day will be performed to ensure proper fluoride feed rate. There are also replacement parts on hand in case of any maintenance needs.

