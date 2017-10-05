McNeese enforces zero tolerance policy for hazing

As police continue to investigate the death of LSU freshman, Maxwell Gruver as a possible hazing incident, universities across the country are ensuring students are safe.More >>
As police continue to investigate the death of LSU freshman, Maxwell Gruver as a possible hazing incident, universities across the country are ensuring students are safe.More >>
Tropical Storm Nate is now back out over the Caribbean Sea off the north of Honduras, and strengthening has begun. As of 4 a.m. Friday, Nate is moving toward the NNW at 14 mph with winds of 45 mph.More >>
Tropical Storm Nate is now back out over the Caribbean Sea off the north of Honduras, and strengthening has begun. As of 4 a.m. Friday, Nate is moving toward the NNW at 14 mph with winds of 45 mph.More >>
Archivist Pati Threatt wouldn't know what to do if she didn't have Maude Reid's scrapbooks to turn to.More >>
Archivist Pati Threatt wouldn't know what to do if she didn't have Maude Reid's scrapbooks to turn to.More >>
Money is coming soon for a couple of road and drainage projects in Calcasieu Parish. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury approved almost $2 million to two drainage and two road related projects. $500,000 will go to dredging the Vinton Drainage Canal, and main lateral improvements near the new Entergy plant close to John Stine and Houston River Roads in Westlake. $425,000 will go towards road improvements on Burton Street in Sulphur, and the last $500,000 wi...More >>
Money is coming soon for a couple of road and drainage projects in Calcasieu Parish. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury approved almost $2 million to two drainage and two road related projects. $500,000 will go to dredging the Vinton Drainage Canal, and main lateral improvements near the new Entergy plant close to John Stine and Houston River Roads in Westlake. $425,000 will go towards road improvements on Burton Street in Sulphur, and the last $500,000 wi...More >>