McNeese enforces zero tolerance policy for hazing

McNeese enforces zero tolerance policy for hazing

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

As police continue to investigate the death of LSU freshman Maxwell Gruver as a possible hazing incident, universities across the country are ensuring students are safe.

Leaders at McNeese State University have strict rules regarding hazing.

Fraternities and sororities sign an anti-hazing oath each year, stating they understand the hazing policy and punishments that result in hazing.

Director of McNeese Campus Life Kedrick Nicholas says any allegation of hazing on campus is taken very seriously by the university.

