Mom delivers healthy baby despite contracting Meningitis during pregnancy

Pregnancy can be exciting, but for Destiny Saxby, her pregnancy nearly turned deadly.

She woke up at 15 weeks pregnant with a headache.

She stayed in bed for a few hours and her husband, Matthew began to hear her moan.

He called an ambulance and she was rushed to the intensive care unit, unresponsive.

Doctors diagnosed Saxby with Meningitis and she was near death when she arrived at the hospital.

Days later, Saxby woke up in the hospital with no recollection of what had happened.

Months later, Saxby delivered a healthy baby boy with no signs of any effects caused by the Meningitis.

Doctors say they have never seen anything like this and they hope to never see it again.

