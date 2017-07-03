Texas mom drowns in Sabine River near Many - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Texas mom drowns in Sabine River near Many

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
A Texas mom is dead after playing in the Sabine River near Many with her son yesterday.

Sabine parish officials say 32-year-old Meagan Cato and her 8-year-old son went to the river to swim. 

The mom jumped off a fishing pier into the water, and her son jumped toward her to be caught.

Deputy Coroner, Ron Rivers, says when Cato used both arms to keep her son above water, she began going underwater.

Her son made it to the shore, but Cato went under and never resurfaced.

People at the pier were able to pull her out after several minutes and start C-P-R, but she was pronounced dead at an area hospital. 

