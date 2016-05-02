Candlelight vigil hosted for Brandi Trahan

A candlelight vigil was held for Brandi Trahan, the woman who was shot and killed by her estranged husband in Carlyss last Thursday.

The memorial took place in the parking lot of the Hixon-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home Sunday night.

It was organized by a stranger to the family.

Susie Hantz read about Trahan's past record of domestic violence as well as her death on Facebook.

Being a victim herself, she reached out to the family to organize the vigil.

The memorial was a tribute to the mother, daughter and loved one, and for every victim of domestic violence.

"Domestic violence is a killer. It can happen. People are fortunate to get out of it. In our case, Brandi wasn't. She was on her way out of it when her murder took place," said Debbie Sonnier, Trahan's aunt. "If Brandi can save one life out of this, then we've accomplished what we wanted and she's accomplished her goal."

"Just don't stop. Don't stop. Report it. If it happens to you, report it. It is a crime and it will kill," said Codey Guidry, Trahan's cousin.

Family and friends gathered to say a prayer, release balloons and sing 'Amazing Grace' as they remembered Trahan's life.

Trahan's employer has created a GoFundMe account called "Rally for Raelynn".

Raelynn is Trahan's 5-year-old daughter, whom she leaves behind.

Proceeds will go towards Raelynn and Trahan's family.

