UPDATE: One dead, suspect in custody following shooting in Welsh - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: One dead, suspect in custody following shooting in Welsh

Authorities responded to a double shooting at a home in the 500 block of Naebers Street in Welsh on Friday. (Source: Erik Tyger / KPLC) Authorities responded to a double shooting at a home in the 500 block of Naebers Street in Welsh on Friday. (Source: Erik Tyger / KPLC)
Rosalyn Breaux, of Jennings, has been arrested on charges of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter. (Source: Welsh Police Department) Rosalyn Breaux, of Jennings, has been arrested on charges of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter. (Source: Welsh Police Department)
WELSH, LA (KPLC) -

One person is dead, a suspect is in custody and a second victim is in stable condition following a double shooting Friday at a home in the 500 block of Naebers Street in Welsh.

Police Chief Marcus Crochet said they received a call about a disturbance at 12:30 p.m.

"When we arrived, we discovered a man had been shot," Crochet said. "Seconds later, we found out another man had been shot in the shoulder. He fled down the street to another home to get help."

Crochet said 26-year-old Rosalyn Breaux, of Jennings, has been arrested on charges of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter.

One of the victims died at Jennings American Legion hospital while the second victim is in stable condition.

Crochet said they are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly