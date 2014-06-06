UPDATE: One dead, suspect in custody following shooting in Welsh

Rosalyn Breaux, a 26-year-old Jennings woman, is being charged with manslaughter and attempted manslaughter following a June 6 shooting on Naebers Street in Welsh.

Authorities responded to a double shooting at a home in the 500 block of Naebers Street in Welsh on Friday. (Source: Erik Tyger / KPLC)

One person is dead, a suspect is in custody and a second victim is in stable condition following a double shooting Friday at a home in the 500 block of Naebers Street in Welsh.

Police Chief Marcus Crochet said they received a call about a disturbance at 12:30 p.m.

"When we arrived, we discovered a man had been shot," Crochet said. "Seconds later, we found out another man had been shot in the shoulder. He fled down the street to another home to get help."

Crochet said 26-year-old Rosalyn Breaux, of Jennings, has been arrested on charges of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter.

One of the victims died at Jennings American Legion hospital while the second victim is in stable condition.

Crochet said they are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.

