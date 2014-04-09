Former judicial candidate turns self in on domestic violence charge

Michael P. Ned, a local attorney who unsuccessfully ran for a 14th Judicial District Court seat, turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday.

Ned, 43, was arrested on charges of domestic violence with child endangerment, two counts of violating protective orders and filing a false report. Bond was set at $7,000.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said 50-year-old Vanessa R. Tutson also turned herself in Wednesday. Tutson, of Lake Charles, has been charged with filing a false public record. Her bond was set at $2,000.

"On Sept. 27, deputies were dispatched to a Lake Charles home after receiving a phone call from (a woman who claimed that) a domestic disturbance occurred at her home the previous night," Myers said. "The victim said her husband, Ned, struck her in the head with a closed fist and knocked her unconscious."

Myers said a 13-year-old family member witnessed Ned dragging the unconscious victim into the house where he put a pillow over her face and stated "she had to die."

"All of these charges are false" Ned said. "I am in the middle of a custody battle and people are trying to muddy the water" Ned added.



A protective order was issued Oct. 17, ordering Ned to stay away from the victim.

Ned said he also has a protective order against his wife for threats she's made to him.

Myers said deputies received a complaint from the victim on Dec. 12, claiming that Ned and Tutson used false information to obtain an order of protective custody for the victim because they claimed she was a danger to herself and her children.

"The victim willingly submitted to a psychological evaluation," Myers said. "She was released by the hospital that same day."

Myers said the victim called deputies on Jan. 12, claiming Ned had been contacting her through a third party, which is a violation of the protective order.

"I have a mother, a sister and three daughters that I cherish deeply and I strictly oppose domestic violence" Ned said. "The DA's office is aware of the credibility problem they have on their hands" he added.

Ned lost to Sharon Wilson on Saturday in the race to fill the unexpired term of Judge Wilford Carter, who retired in October.

