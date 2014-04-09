Ned to turn himself in on domestic violence charge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Former judicial candidate turns self in on domestic violence charge

Posted By Michael Cooper
Connect
Michael P. Ned. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Michael P. Ned. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
Vanessa Tutson. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Vanessa Tutson. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Michael P. Ned, a local attorney who unsuccessfully ran for a 14th Judicial District Court seat, turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday.

Ned, 43, was arrested on charges of domestic violence with child endangerment, two counts of violating protective orders and filing a false report. Bond was set at $7,000.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said 50-year-old Vanessa R. Tutson also turned herself in Wednesday. Tutson, of Lake Charles, has been charged with filing a false public record. Her bond was set at $2,000.

"On Sept. 27, deputies were dispatched to a Lake Charles home after receiving a phone call from (a woman who claimed that) a domestic disturbance occurred at her home the previous night," Myers said. "The victim said her husband, Ned, struck her in the head with a closed fist and knocked her unconscious."

Myers said a 13-year-old family member witnessed Ned dragging the unconscious victim into the house where he put a pillow over her face and stated "she had to die."

"All of these charges are false" Ned said.  "I am in the middle of a custody battle and people are trying to muddy the water" Ned added.

A protective order was issued Oct. 17, ordering Ned to stay away from the victim.

Ned said he also has a protective order against his wife for threats she's made to him.  

Myers said deputies received a complaint from the victim on Dec. 12, claiming that Ned and Tutson used false information to obtain an order of protective custody for the victim because they claimed she was a danger to herself and her children.

"The victim willingly submitted to a psychological evaluation," Myers said. "She was released by the hospital that same day."

Myers said the victim called deputies on Jan. 12, claiming Ned had been contacting her through a third party, which is a violation of the protective order.

"I have a mother, a sister and three daughters that I cherish deeply and I strictly oppose domestic violence" Ned said.  "The DA's office is aware of the credibility problem they have on their hands" he added. 

Ned lost to Sharon Wilson on Saturday in the race to fill the unexpired term of Judge Wilford Carter, who retired in October.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • 5th annual egg drop in Jennings is Louisiana's biggest

    5th annual egg drop in Jennings is Louisiana's biggest

    Sunday, March 25 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-25 13:30:01 GMT

    The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...

    More >>

    The 2018 Egg Drop Eggstravaganza was held Saturday in Jennings with their largest turnout ever. Our Savior's Church held their fifth annual event and those who attended were "egg-static", some traveling hours to be there. Bubba McCann, senior pastor at the church, says, "We have people as far away, as from Texas to Shreveport that comes, and we're just blown away at where they're coming from." The egg drop is the largest in Louisiana with over 50,000 eggs stuffe...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly