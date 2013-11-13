Man pleads guilty in federal copyright infringement case, arrest - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man pleads guilty in federal copyright infringement case, arrests made in Calcasieu

LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

An Alabama man has pleaded guilty to copyright infringement in federal court in Lafayette.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley, Johnson Augustus Powell was stopped on I-10 in Calcasieu Parish on three separate occasions and with each, hundreds of counterfeit DVDs and CDs were found.

Finley said Powell was stopped in August 2011, November 2011 and in April 2012.

"According to evidence presented at the guilty plea, Louisiana State Police stopped Powell's vehicle Aug. 10, 2011, on Interstate 10. During a search of the vehicle, State Police found 1,463 counterfeit DVD movies and 1,225 counterfeit music CDs. Powell surrendered the illegal materials and admitted that he was selling them for profit. On Nov. 30, 2011, a Calcasieu Parish Anti-Drug Team officer stopped Powell's vehicle on Interstate 10 for a routine traffic violation. After a vehicle search, officers found 1,085 counterfeit DVD movies and 836 counterfeit music CDs," Finley said.

Finley said Powell admitted to "making the illegal materials for profit."

"In January 2012, Powell turned over computer programs and equipment he used to counterfeit the media. On April 4, 2012, a Calcasieu Parish Anti-Drug Team officer again stopped Powell on Interstate 10, and after a search of the vehicle, found 511 counterfeit DVD movies and 423 counterfeit music CDs," Finley said.

Finley said Powell faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release for one count of criminal copyright infringement.

A sentencing date was not set.

The Louisiana State Police, Calcasieu Parish Anti-Drug Team, and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brett L. Grayson is prosecuting the case.

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this."
  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

