Man pleads guilty in federal copyright infringement case, arrests made in Calcasieu

An Alabama man has pleaded guilty to copyright infringement in federal court in Lafayette.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley, Johnson Augustus Powell was stopped on I-10 in Calcasieu Parish on three separate occasions and with each, hundreds of counterfeit DVDs and CDs were found.

Finley said Powell was stopped in August 2011, November 2011 and in April 2012.

"According to evidence presented at the guilty plea, Louisiana State Police stopped Powell's vehicle Aug. 10, 2011, on Interstate 10. During a search of the vehicle, State Police found 1,463 counterfeit DVD movies and 1,225 counterfeit music CDs. Powell surrendered the illegal materials and admitted that he was selling them for profit. On Nov. 30, 2011, a Calcasieu Parish Anti-Drug Team officer stopped Powell's vehicle on Interstate 10 for a routine traffic violation. After a vehicle search, officers found 1,085 counterfeit DVD movies and 836 counterfeit music CDs," Finley said.

Finley said Powell admitted to "making the illegal materials for profit."

"In January 2012, Powell turned over computer programs and equipment he used to counterfeit the media. On April 4, 2012, a Calcasieu Parish Anti-Drug Team officer again stopped Powell on Interstate 10, and after a search of the vehicle, found 511 counterfeit DVD movies and 423 counterfeit music CDs," Finley said.

Finley said Powell faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release for one count of criminal copyright infringement.

A sentencing date was not set.

The Louisiana State Police, Calcasieu Parish Anti-Drug Team, and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brett L. Grayson is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.