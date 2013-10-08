Fort Polk man sentenced to 30 years in murder, attempted murder - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man sentenced to 30 years in Fort Polk murder, attempted murder

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A combat veteran of both Iraq and Afghanistan wars will spend 30 years in prison for murder and attempted murder at Fort Polk.

Marcus Patterson Carey, 28, was kicked out of the Army and was staying with another soldier, Byron Whitcomb.

Carey killed Whitcomb.

Whitcomb had a wife and a 2-year-old daughter.

Carey nearly killed Howard Wayne Alley, but Alley survived.

Defense attorney Jim Boren said Carey suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and had synthetic marijuana in his system.

"Really what this case is about is it teaches all of us that what we do with our soldiers when they come home from the war and they're wounded and we don't see it and we don't take care of them. And that's what happened to Marcus Carey. He suffers from PTSD. He's a two-war combat veteran. And what he did was unexplainable and, except for the fact that he was terribly ill, and a lot of our soldiers are ill and I think that our government turns their back on them," Boren said.

Prosecutors say the government recognized Carey's service to his country by not seeking the death penalty or a life sentence for what was an extremely heinous and brutal crime.

The murder and attempted murder took place June 19, 2010 at Fort Polk in base housing.

Carey pleaded guilty to the crimes in June.

U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley said according to evidence presented at the plea, Carey admitted that he killed Whitcomb by striking him with a hammer and stabbing him multiple times. Carey also admitted to attempting to kill Alley by striking him with a hammer and stabbing him, Finley said.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation. 

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

