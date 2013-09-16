Family of Oberlin boy, bitten by dog, seeks answers - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Family of Oberlin boy, bitten by dog, seeks answers

OBERLIN, LA (KPLC) -

A boy was bitten by a pit bull in a neighbor's yard and now an Oberlin family is looking for answers and accountability.

Dominic Courville, 12, was bitten when he said he went to get a friend before a football game.

But the dog's owner said no one was home at the time and that Courville was trespassing.

Now, the Courvilles want justice and are seeking punishment for the dog and its owner.

"The town cops didn't even care to have the dog impounded ... Took the word from the owner that the dog had its shots. There is an impound in Oberlin but they didn't even pick up the dog," said Pamela Courville, the dog bite victim's mother.

The Police Chief in Oberlin said there is no criminal investigation and that it is a civil issue.

He also said the dog was quarantined at home for 10 days.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

