Fire threat high in several SWLA parishes

As the dry conditions persist in Southwest Louisiana, the threat of wildfire increases.

According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry's Daily Fire Weather scale, there is "high" fire danger in Calcasieu, Allen and Jeff Davis parishes.

Beauregard ranks at a "medium" danger, and Vernon is at a "very high" danger.

The scale says that with a very high danger, fires start readily and spread quickly. Resistance to control is high and there is a potential for large fires.

With a high danger, fires start easily from most causes. Control of fires can also be difficult.

With a medium or moderate danger, fires can start from most accidental causes and at moderate intensities.

You can view the scale HERE.

Burn bans remain active in northern Louisiana parishes. You can view those active burn bans HERE.

