Human skull found near Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) - St. Landry Parish sheriff's deputies say a dog dug up a human skull near Opelousas.
Sheriff Bobby Guidroz tells The Daily World (http://bit.ly/17Hpwfl ) his office was contacted by the dog's owner, who lives off La. Highway 182 north of Opelousas.
Guidroz says detectives and cadaver dogs searched the woods near the house but could find no grave site or other remains last week.
As of now, he said police don't even know whether the skull was that of a man or woman or even how long it might have been buried.
He said the skull has been sent to the forensic laboratory at Louisiana State University of Baton Rouge.
Information from: The Daily World, http://www.dailyworld.com
