Crowley police warn residents of coral snake sightings

Crowley police are warning residents of several coral snake sightings in the city.

According to a news release from Chief of Police K.P. Gibson, several residents in the northwest area of the city have reported seeing the snakes on their property.

Gibson said officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have been notified due to the snake being poisonous.

"The residences which have located these snakes are located on West 15th Street near North Crowley Elementary, West 17th Street and Ave. B area, Willow Oak Drive area. This notice is being sent out to make families aware of these snakes and to protect children and adults from harm," Gibson said.

Coral snakes are found in certain areas in Louisiana, according to state wildlife officials, and prefer pine flatwoods as far south as Calcasieu and the Vermilion River margin north of Abbeville.

