Officials reduce evacuation radius around derailment site, cleanup continues

Louisiana State Police are shrinking the evacuation radius around Sunday's derailment site in St. Landry Parish.

It's going from a one-mile radius to just a quarter-mile radius around the crash site.

That means people from Lawtell who evacuated from 50 homes and four businesses will be allowed back in, starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

At a news conference updating the situation on Tuesday morning, troopers said the track repairs were completed at 1 a.m. Rail traffic was allowed to resume at 9 a.m. However, Hwy. 190 will stay closed at least until Thursday.

Crews are still cleaning up the rail cars, which contained hazardous materials.

KPLC's Gerron Jordan will have the latest updates on later editions.

