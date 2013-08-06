LC woman accused of holding girl against her will, abusing her - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LC woman accused of kidnapping girl, abusing her

Lacey C. Dronet (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles woman is accused of kidnapping, molestation and cruelty to a juvenile, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Lacey C. Dronet, 30, is accused of holding a 14-year-old girl against her will between July 12 and 18. Dronet is also accused of inappropriate sexual contact with the girl. Dronet also allegedly encouraged the girl to use drugs and abused her.

Dronet's arrest came Aug. 2.

"The investigation revealed on July 12, while staying at a family member's house, the 14-year-old left willingly with an acquaintance; however, for seven days after that, the victim was brought with Dronet to at least five locations in Calcasieu Parish against her will. On numerous occasions, the victim asked Dronet to allow her to go home but Dronet would not allow her to leave and also denied her use of a phone. When the victim attempted to leave, Dronet grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the floor," the release states.

"During the time the 14-year-old victim was with Dronet, Dronet punched the victim in the face causing bruising and swelling to her left eye, choked her causing red marks on both sides of her throat, bit her on the face, hit and slapped the victim on the legs several times causing a bruise in the shape of a handprint, and held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her. The investigation also revealed Dronet had inappropriate sexual contact with the victim and also provided and encouraged her to use cocaine and methamphetamine," the release continues.

Authorities said after an acquaintance of Dronet discovered authorities were looking for the victim, the acquaintance took the victim home.

Dronet was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with second-degree kidnapping, molestation of a juvenile, four counts of cruelty to a juvenile and distribution of drugs to persons under age 18.

Bond in the case is set at $650,000.

