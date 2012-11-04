High School football playoff brackets released

(KPLC)- The 2012 LHSAA football playoff brackets have been released! Below, is a list of all the local teams and their match-ups heading into the first round.
Class 5A - Bi-District - 11/9
(31) Terrebone @ (2) Barbe
Class 4A - Bi-District - 11/9
(19) Franklin @ (14) LaGrange
(18) Northwood- Shrev. @ (15) Washington-Marion
(22) DeRidder @ (11) O.P. Walker
(32) St. Louis @ (1) Neville
Class 3A - Bi-District - 11/9
(20) Bogalusa @ (13) Jennings
(18) St. Charles @ (15) Westlake
(26) Iowa @ (7) Buckeye
Class 2A - Bi-District - 11/9
(20) Northlake Christian @ (13) Welsh
(18) Lake Arthur @ (15) Rosepine
(17) North Webster @ (16) Kinder
Class 1A - Bi-District - 11/9
(20) Elton @ (13) Basile
(18) St. Mary @ (15) Oberlin
