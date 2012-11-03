Lake Charles woman charged with DWI after crash with officer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - Authorities say an 18-year-old woman has been charged with DWI after she crashed her car into a Louisiana State Police officer's car.
A news release says five people were injured in the crash Saturday at 5 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. highways 171 and 90 in Lake Charles.
Police say Anisha McClinton of Lake Charles failed to stop at a flashing red traffic light at the intersection and crashed into the officer's car.
Police say McClinton and her four passengers, who weren't wearing seat belts, were hurt. The officer was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt.
McClinton was charged with DWI, disregarding a flashing red signal and failure to wear a seat belt. Toxicology tests are pending.
It wasn't immediately clear if she had a lawyer.
Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.