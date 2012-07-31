False check claims result in Anacoco woman's arrest

An Anacoco woman has been arrested after authorities say she wrote false checks on the account of a 92-year-old woman.

Leah Fanene, 49, was charged with forgery, identity theft and exploitation of infirmed persons due to the age of the victim in the case, according to authorities.

Bond was set at $30,000.

According to Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft, Fanene is accused of writing $1,700 worth of checks on the account and signing the woman's name to them.

Craft said the person who initiated the report with the Sheriff's Office possessed a power of attorney on the victim and wished to pursue charges in the matter.

Craft said the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole placed a hold on Fanene and she remains in the Vernon Parish Jail.

