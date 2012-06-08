4 arrested after meth lab bust in Lake Charles

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On June 7, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Toussaint Road in Lake Charles, after receiving a complaint concerning the welfare of children in the home.

Upon arrival, deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the mobile home. Once inside, received consent to search and located two baggies containing methamphetamine, several cigars containing a green-leafy substance, a postal digital shipping scale, and several chemicals inside the mobile home that were consistent with creation or operation of a clandestine lab. Haz-Mat was called to dismantle and clean up the meth lab.

Deputies also discovered two boys, ages 13 and 14, inside the home. The two boys were removed from the home by the Department of Children & Family Services.

Ashley L. Herdt, Brandon L. Bennett, Leo B. Mitchell and Ashley J. Foster were arrested and charged with creation/operation of a clandestine lab; prohibited acts schedule II (meth); possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Clayton Davis set each of their bonds at $25,000.

CPSO Sr. Cpl. Cade Doucet and Deputy Wesley Jones were the arresting deputies in this case.