2 year old's legs and feet severely burned, foster mom arrested (video)

UPDATE: According to the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office there is no change in the baby's condition, and is still listed as serious. Doctors are continuing to evaluate him and his need for treatment.

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE LINK (HERE)

As of 3pm CT, investigators were on the scene again in the 2000 block of Southwood Drive in Lake Charles, LA. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO), Sheriff Tony Mancuso says that this case is one of the worst cases of child abuse his office has ever scene. He called the act "mean and cruel".

The foster mother is 26yr old Lan Le.

The video shows CPSO investigators arriving on scene and serving the search warrant to the suspect's husband. Later, the husband (who was on a cell phone) led investigators to a trash bin where several officials can be seen taking away garbage bags as evidence.

Nearby there are businesses that deal with children. One of the workers at Pediatric Cardiology center, Debbie LaRocca, says she was shocked and sickened by the child abuse allegations. She said she remembers seeing the child and the family from time to time. LaRocca says she never saw anything "weird or suspect".

We asked the suspect's husband if he had any comments and he gave KPLC a thumbs up then said meekly "I just want to be by myself".

Authorities said there was another child in the foster parent's care but that 7 month old child was found unharmed. However, authorities did remove the child from the home.

Tonight, September 16, 2011, Le is being held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on 1.1 million dollars bond. She has been charged with one count 2nd degree cruelty and one count cruelty.

BELOW is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:



Lake Charles – Yesterday afternoon the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office was called to a local hospital in regard to a 2 year old brought into the emergency room with severe burns to his legs.

The investigation revealed the child sustained 2nd and 3rd degree burns to both legs below the knee. He also had bruising to the top of both ears, a bruise on his face, a bruise on his genital area, and bruises under one arm.

When questioned, the foster mother, Lan Le, 26, of Southwood Dr., Lake Charles, stated the child stepped in a tub of hot water when she left him unattended for less than five minutes.

After evaluating the pattern of the burns on the child's legs, medical personnel at the hospital, have determined they are inconsistent with Le's story.

The child has been moved to a hospital in Baton Rouge due to the severity of his burns.

Another foster child in the home, who is 7 months old, has been removed by OCS. That child was uninjured.



Le has been arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. She is being charged with 1 ct. 2nd degree cruelty; and 1 ct. cruelty.



Judge David Ritchie as set her Bond at $1,100,000.