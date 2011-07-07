International criminal arrested in Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

International criminal arrested in Lake Charles

The following is a news release from: The US Marshals, Western District of Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. -- Thirty-seven-year-old Major Adam Benoit was arrested by members of the US Marshals Violent Offender Task Force with critical assistance from the Louisiana State Police, Intelligence Division at a Lake Charles area Casino at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday. 

Benoit was arrested on a provisional arrest warrant seeking his extradition from the United States to Costa Rica.  The warrant was signed in the Western District of Louisiana on charges stemming from a June 2, 2010, armed robbery that allegedly occurred in Heredia, Costa Rica. 

The charges in Costa Rica are referred to as, "Grave Theft with Violence on People."  Allegedly, Benoit and an associate robbed a taxi cab driver with a knife. 

At the direction of the Attorney General and through agreement with the Department of Justice, the US Marshals Service is the primary agency responsible for investigating foreign fugitive cases; cases involving fugitives in the United States who are sought by other countries. 

United States Attorney Stephanie Finley stated, "This arrest reflects the hard work of the Marshals Service of the Western District of Louisiana and the District's Violent Offender Task Force. 

The Marshals Service is on the front line every day in our fight against crime.  They play a vital role in keeping our communities safe. 

The apprehension of Major Benoit should send a message to anyone who is actively avoiding arrest or has an outstanding warrant, in this country or from a foreign country, that the Marshals Service will find you and bring you to justice."

The Western District of Louisiana's Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) in Lafayette and Lake Charles is a team comprised of full-time law enforcement officers from the Lafayette City Marshals, Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, Lafayette Police Department, St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, Lake Charles Police Department, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana Probation and Parole. 

Further, VOTF calls upon part-time TFO's throughout its coverage area.  In 2010 VOTF in Lafayette and Lake Charles closed approximately 600 Warrants, most of which were violent felony offenses.

US Marshals Task Forces throughout the United States arrested more than 82,000 state and local fugitives and over 36,000 federal fugitives. 

