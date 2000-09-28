John Bridges

A student organization from Calcasieu Parish is making a name for itself with its public service projects. Members of the Moss Bluff Middle School Jr. Beta club are busy preparing for their national convention. In February, the club took first place in several categories including Living Literature. "Living literature is where the students are allowed to take a book or a passage from a book and they are to interpret it into a form of a set," Ashley Taylor, sponsor. "So...More >>
McNeese library archives director Pati Threatt is looking over an old U.S. flag that currently has no owner. The 48 star flag was brought in by Vietnam veteran Greg Foreman. "You want to share it with others," said Threatt. "We want to spread our knowledge to the community. We don't want to just keep things to ourselves. You have to let your knowledge shine. What you know." Foreman got the flag from a friend, who found it in a house he was demolishing...More >>
Sowela culinary students prepare meals for the public each weekMore >>
A Moss Bluff teenager is raising awareness about a proven life-saving device. Dylan Burleigh wanted to make a difference when he chose his project to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. After talking with Paramedic/EMT Billy Vincent about the need for AEDs in buildings like gymnasiums, auditoriums and churches, he got to work. "The AED makes the largest difference combined with early and effective CPR in the survivability of the individual that suffers cardia...More >>
A World War two veteran and his great grandson have developed a special relationship the past few months, and it's all due to a classroom project. When Prien Lake Elementary third grader Henry Hoffpauir was choosing a theme for his shoe box Mardi gras float entry, he knew just what to do. He would honor his great grandfather, Delbert Pearce, who served in the U.S. Navy in World War 2. #6 He like remembers a lot of stuff. He's super intelligent, should I say....More >>
A 7-year-old Lake Charles boy who was born blind, got an early holiday present from friends and family. Christmas came early for Trey Bennett the third this year. The Lake Charles resident is a student at the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired in Baton Rouge. "He was born with Optic Nerve Hyperplasia and it means that the nerves connecting the brain and the eye were underdeveloped during my pregnancy," said Trey's mom, D'awndra Kirkwood. At school...More >>
Nancy Melton has been a water color instructor for McNeese's Leisure Learning program for years. Lately she's been teaching a technique that produces a water color look on fabric. "We discovered we could have the beautiful look of watercolor on other things," said Melton. "So we discovered silk, one of the most perfect surfaces for our paint. We also discovered an unbelievable way to do it using tissue." No paint here, just a certain bleeding issue where the colo...More >>
An Army veteran of the 35th Infantry division in Vietnam, Raymond Maylen didn't just sit back in his rocking chair when he retired from the Lake Charles Fire Department.More >>
Last year's train display in the front windows of the Muller's building was so popular, it's been moved to a larger venue.More >>
A Lake Charles radio DJ is being inducted into the Cajun French Music Hall of Fame this month. The fruit certainly doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Mike Soileau. He grew up watching his dad, the late David Soileau, playing french music on the radio. "When I was growing up 8 or 9 years old, I would go up to the radio station and see him. Growing up, I saw him the entire time, doing what he did. One day he was sick and asked if I could do his show for him. I t...More >>
For the first time in history, the command modules from the first and last lunar landings are on display in one location and that's here at Space Center Houston.More >>
Elwyn Cavin had just graduated from LSU when he was called up to serve in the Army shortly after Pearl Harbor.More >>
The sale of vinyl records has hit a 25-year high, since its hey day in the 1980sMore >>
Mention the names Skeeter and Mimi Hayes in Westlake, and you'll hear words like public service, volunteerism and giving.More >>
The recovery process continues for residents flooded out by Hurricane Harvey in southwest louisiana and southeast Texas.More >>
Sulphur native Stacy Bearden has always loved to draw and read. So he put both of his talents together to write a children's book that is now available from Pelican Publishing. It's called "Boudreaux the Mosquiteaux."More >>
When Tammy Mitchell graduated from LSU Medical School in Shreveport, serving in the United States Navy was not on her radar. "After I finished medical school I winded up joining the military because I went to a medical conference in New Orleans," said Mitchell. "The Navy was there recruiting. They said, 'We saw where you were a doctor and we need doctors to come in. So would you consider coming into the Navy?'" She did and eventually found herself in the Naval Re...More >>
Moss Bluff VFW Post 7321 is being honored for its service to the community. The post was recently honored by the National VFW as an All State All American Post. "It's all due to our members getting out and working in the community for community service," said Charlie Woolridge, Post Commander. "That's a big part of being recognized by the state and by national." Many of the projects include promoting patriotism in schools, food distribution and helping othe...More >>
It may not be the largest collection of Elvis recordings in the world, but it's certainly one Gary Doucet is proud of.More >>
Children staying at the Oasis Women's Shelter will be getting a gift from a former Sweetlake resident in the coming days. Jeanne LaVergne is putting the final touches on some 50 dolls she's made at her new home at Tower Oaks Apartments. The 75-year-old Sweetlake native wanted to do something for children at the local women's shelter. "When my husband died in September of 2015, his check was cut off and I didn't have financial help," said LaVergne. She didn't know how she w...More >>
A Greek organization at McNeese State University is being recognized locally and nationally for its community service work. Members of the Theta Rho chapter of Kappa Sigma fraternity are already planning next year's events here at McNeese State University. That's after having one of their busiest years in recent history. "We have four pillars: leadership, fellowship, service and scholarship," said Austin Pottorff, Kappa Sigma president. "Those are what we l...More >>
A DeQuincy businessman has the distinction of being one of the first National Guard members to represent his town. It had been five years since World War II and Ed Wilcox found himself serving his country in the National Guard. Wilcox was too young to serve in the war, but felt the guard could keep him trained.More >>
A picture shot earlier this spring at a deer lease in the Gillis area could be a rare sighting of two Louisiana Black Bears. The photo got the attention of Justin Lanclos, who manages the Louisiana Bowhunters website. "There was one gentleman who said they had seen one with a collar and that Wildlife and Fisheries had a tracking device on it, and had seen it travel from Gillis to Sabine Island which is west of Vinton and back," said Lanclos. "Apparently...More >>
A DeRidder native is now using the skills she learned in the military to help others here in Lake Charles.More >>
After 31 years of a career that involved serving during the wars in Iraq, a Moss Bluff Army reservist is retiring.More >>
As the city of lake Charles celebrates 150 years, there's a new book shedding light on its history.More >>
Bob Cain signed up for the U.S. Air Force in October of 1959 while living in Buffalo, New York, where he says there are two seasons: July and Winter.More >>
It took 32 years, but now the bi-annual display of the Avenue of Flags has reached the one thousand mark.More >>
Claby Laviolet was drafted into the U.S. Army infantry, serving mainly in Europe during WWII.More >>
Musicians Steve Riley and Justin Manuel are playing with a piece of Cajun music history.More >>
A Lake Charles man who served in the Navy at the end of World War 2 later served during the early days of testing for the hydrogen bomb. Self was only 17 when he signed up with the U.S. Navy in the waning days of World War 2. It was May 1945. Years later, during the Korean War, Marvin found himself in the Pacific observing the first test of a hydrogen bomb. "It was 1951. The Korean War was going on. We suspect Russia was spying on us." Self was stationed ...More >>
After waiting 48 years, a Lake Charles man is finally getting the recognition he deserves. In 1969, Specialist 4 Albert Malveaux was in the 101st Airborne, serving in the Vietnam War. While his company was moving through mountainous jungle terrain, he encountered an attack from a fortified North Vietnamese unit. Malveaux was shot in the hand, but was still able to to counter fire and allow his fellow soldiers to safely retreat. "I fired a few shots," said Malve...More >>
A Lake Charles woodworker is gaining recognition for the way he turns local landmarks into birdhouses.More >>
John Singleton has been helping his wife Mary cope with Alzheimer's for a few years now.More >>
