John Bridges has been with KPLC-TV since 1992. He has been the co-host of 7News Sunrise since 1996 and is Executive Producer of that program. He also produces the Louisiana Traveler and Hometown Hero segments each week for 7News at Six.

John became interested in broadcasting while watching the announcers through a big window outside the old KPLC radio studio, across from Muller's Department Store. He got his first job at the age of 15 at KIKS-AM in Sulphur and moved on to become news director at Q101-FM and KYKZ-FM.

In 1992, he started at KPLC as the News Assignments Editor. He anchored weekend newscasts before joining 7News Sunrise in 1996.

John has won several radio and television Associated Press News awards and has been voted the Most Popular Media Personality by Lagniappe magazine.

John's assignments have included trips to Cuba, Norway, France, Canada and Alaska.

John is active in his church and directs its video productions. An Eagle Scout, he is also an assistant Scoutmaster for his son Jacob's Boy Scout troop. He's also been the announcer for the Sulphur High School Marching Contest since 1980.

