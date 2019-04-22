McNeese to occupy ‘home’ sideline beginning this season

LAKE CHARLES – For the first time in the history of Cowboy Stadium, McNeese will occupy the “home” sideline beginning this season.
It is believed this will be the first time the Cowboys will obtain the press box sideline as their own since the construction of Cowboy Stadium in 1965.
“McNeese has a great football tradition,” said head football coach Sterlin Gilbert. ”After discussions with our administration, we’re excited to move to the home side (press box) and know this will start a new tradition that will fall in line with the great ones we already have.
With the sideline change, current season ticket holders will have the opportunity to make changes as well.
Those with tickets on the west side (home; press box side) of the stadium will have until July 1 to renew their tickets. After that, those seats will open up to those season ticket holders on the east side (visitor) who would like to move to the home side.
In addition to the sideline flip, McNeese player pass sections will move to the west side while visitor player pass and band sections will switch to the east.
The McNeese student section will remain behind the visitor’s bench.
The Cowboys will open the season at home on Aug. 31 in a highly anticipated in-state matchup against Southern.
The McNeese ticket office is closed on Monday in observance of the Easter holiday, but will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
