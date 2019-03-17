Alleged drunk driver involved in fatal crash

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D report that a two-vehicle crash on I-10 has resulted in the death of an unrestrained passenger from Texas.
State Troopers responded to the crash on I-10 about 5 miles west of Sulphur at 3:46 a.m. on March 17, 2019.
During their preliminary investigation Troopers determined that a car being driven by Sandy N. Deleon of McAllen, TX, was traveling west on I-10 at excessive speeds and struck the back of a pickup truck being driven by Cynthia A. Broussard of Pasadena, TX.
The impact appears to have caused both drivers to lose control of their vehicles. Deleon’s car ran off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail before coming to a stop while Broussard’s truck ran off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail as well.
The crash caused a unrestrained passenger, Ricky Broussard, to be ejected from the vehicle.
Ricky Broussard was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries where he later died.
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts with Cynthia Broussard receiving moderate injuries while Deleon was unharmed.
State Troopers say that after further investigation they have determined that Deleon was impaired at the time of the crash.
Deleon was arrested and transported to Troop D for processing where she provided a breath sample showing a blood alcohol content almost two and a half times the legal limit.
Deleon has been booked for DWI first offense, vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, careless operation, and driving under suspension. She has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and and additional charges are possible.
Toxicology samples have been obtained from both drivers and have been submitted for analysis. Troopers say the crash is still under investigation.
