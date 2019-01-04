2019 Mardi Gras events

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Here is a listing of Mardi Gras events in the Lake Charles area.
- Lighted Boat Parade: 7 p.m., Feb. 28, at the Sea Wall downtown near the Lake Charles Civic Center.
- Merchant’s Parade: 7 p.m., March 1, travels down Mill St. to Ryan St., then south to Sale Road.
- Gumbo Cook Off: 8 a.m., March 2, at the Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall.
- Krewe of Omega Parade: 2 p.m., March 2, travels down Broad St., to Enterprise Blvd., west on Mill St., then back to Lakeshore Dr.
- Krewe of Barkus Parade: 2 p.m., March 2, Lake Charles Civic Center grounds
- Zydeco Dance: 11 a.m., March 3, Lake Charles Civic Center. Mezzanine
- Taste De Louisianne: 11 a.m., March 3, at the Lake Charles Civic Center, Contraband Room
- Mardi Gras Madness 5K: 2:30 p.m., March 3, start at Gill Street
- Children’s Day: Noon-3 p.m., March 3, at the Lake Charles Civic Center, Exhibition Hall (Children’s Parade begins at 3:30 p.m.)
- Royal Gala: 7 p.m., March 4, at the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum
- 2nd Line Stroll: 1 p.m. March 5, travels down Ryan St. to Sallier St.
- Jeeps on Parade: 2 p.m. March 5, travels down Ryan St.
- Motor Gras Parade: 3 p.m. March 5, travels down Bord du Lac Drive, onto West Mill St., down Ryan St. to Sale Road
- Krewe of Krewes Parade: 5 p.m. March 5, travels down Bord du Lac Drive, onto West Mill St., down Ryan St. to Sale Road.
To have your Mardi Gras event added to the list, submit it to news@kplctv.com.
Several road closures will be scheduled during these events.
- Downtown- No street parking from 8 a.m. Fri., March 1, until Tues., March 5, after the conclusion of the Krewe of Krewes Parade (Ryan to Mill and Kirby.) The street will also be closed between Pine and Sallier at 12 p.m. on Tues., March 5, and remain closed until after the Krewe of Krewes Parade.
- Ryan Street- On Tues., March 5, traffic will be restricted to one lane each way until 2:30 p.m. At that time the road will be closed until after the Krewe of Krewes Parade.
