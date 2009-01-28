Barbara Culpepper named Principal of the Year

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Association of Principals have named Assistant Principal at Sulphur High School, Barbara Culpepper, Principal of the Year. As a state winner, Culpepper is now eligible to be considered for the 2009 NAASP/Virco National Assistant Principal of the Year.
The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) and Virco, Inc. honor a winner from each of the 50 states, the Department of Defense Education Activity (DODEA) schools and the District of Columbia. Then a national winner will be chosen February 29, 2009 in San Diego, California.
Barbara Culpepper was given the award due to her passion for creating a successful school learning environment, using her awareness of current issues and community involvement.
Additional information about the NASSP State and National Assistant Principal of the Year program can be found at www.principals.org/apoy or by contacting Leisl Bauman, Assistant Principal of the Year Program at NASSP (Tel: 703-860-7308 or E-mail: baumanl@principals.org.)