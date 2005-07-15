Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Evolution Teaching Case

Date: January 7, 2002 Reported by: Associated Press
The Supreme Court declined Monday to be drawn into a debate over the teaching of evolution in U-S public schools. The refusal is a victory for schools that require teachers to instruct on the subject even if the teacher disagrees with the scientific theory.
It's a loss for a Christian biology teacher in Minnesota who was reassigned amid questions about his views on evolution. Justices declined without comment to review Rodney LeVake's case. His case presented the Supreme Court an opportunity to revisit the debate over public school instruction on the origin of man.
In 1987, justices struck down a Louisiana law that prohibited the teaching of evolution without equal time for creationism.