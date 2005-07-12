Date: December 27, 2001 Reported by: Pam Dixon
You send your children off to college, confident they'll get the best education possible. But read some of the course titles at even the most prestigious universities and you might wonder what you're paying for. Some of them sound just plain silly. Could it be an ingenious way to get students to consider thought-provoking subjects? Or are they simply crazy courses?
You won't believe who's beaming down to college campuses these days. "This is captain James T. Kirk, commanding the USS Enterprise." On another campus... George Bailey runs in to wish students. "Merry Christmas!" And at schools coast to coast, porn stars are revealing what they do. What's going on here?
Lawrence Grossberg, professor of Communication and Cultural studies, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, says, "There's more pressure on people when they offer new courses to guarantee that they have a market for it." There seems to be a market for pornography at several universities, including top notch schools. Your homework? Watching porn. And reporting on it.
Some students wonder what schools are thinking. Sam Prevatt, college student, says, "Anything that is a little off the beaten path makes a good course and I think that's kind of dangerous." And if Greg Howes's son handed him a class schedule with porn on it?
Grossberg has taught his share of offbeat courses, including one on porn. How does he decide what's a serious and valid topic? Grossberg says, "It's whether or not you are educating students to learn something they didn't already know, and teaching students to reflect and think critically about their environment." But Grossberg says it's not easy convincing parents and school officials about the merits.
Whether the topic is pornography or his latest offering: "The history of rock and roll." Grossberg says, " I had to justify it to the university over and over again."
There are lots of doubting Thomases about doctor Susan Schwartz's course: "The religions of Star Trek." Schwartz, associate professor of Religion, Muhlenberg College, says, "I hear from students whose parents won't let them take this course." But the college professor says it's just a creative way to get kids interested in learning about theology. Schwartz says, "Star Trek over the years has pulled concepts from around the world in terms of religion."
And students are snapping it up. Evan Wright, student, says, "It got me a little more involved in the class, and I felt more interested in it." There's lots of interest in Charles Morscheck's class on Christmas at Drexel University. Cynthia Riginos, college student, says "It's a class? That's kind of strange."
Morscheck says, "We're going to eat Figgie pudding and roast goose." And watch "It's a wonderful life". But with studies of religion and economy stirred in... Morscheck says this class is no sleeper. Morscheck says, "This is not a filler course. This is a rigorous interdisciplinary academic course."
Professors admit the names may be silly. But the classes? "They are educational." But some parents and students aren't convinced. Greg Howes, skeptical parent, says, "I'm a bit skeptical that they're valuable." But as long as students continue to fill the seats, offbeat offerings will be on campuses well into the future.
Professors say they sometimes get a little heat when they offer unusual courses. Doctor Schwartz's says she has had some students drop her "religions of Star Trek" class because their parents didn't like the name of it. And at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, an English professor teaching a class on pornography was asked to remove his web page from the school's website.
