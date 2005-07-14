LSU’s Anti Terrorist Program Getting Federal Grant

Date: December 22, 2001 Reported by: Janelle MacDonald
L-S-U's Anti-Terrorist Education Program will get an eleven-and-a-half million dollar federal grant to keep training first responders, such as police officers, firefighters and medical workers.
The facility has trained hundreds of individual leaders and organizations to respond to incidents involving weapons of mass destruction. The chancellor says LSU is proud to support the nation as the country expands its abilities to respond to terrorist threats.