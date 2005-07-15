Survival Schools Making Comeback

Date: December 21, 2001 Reported by: Janelle MacDonald
Killing your own food. Sleeping on the ground. Making your own fire-without matches. Does this sound appealing to you? since the terrorist attacks. A growing number of people think it sounds great. Survival schools say the phone has been ringing off the hook from people who want to be ready to head for the hills. Or just plain rough it at home.
Going back to basics. "This is one of our primitive shelters." For some people these days. This is a dream home. Why would someone spend a week and 700 dollars learning to build a place like this? "People are in a state of fear." Tom Brown understands why. His brother-in-law was the co-pilot on the second hijacked plane to hit the World Trade Center.
And now... "Gonna give you about another ten minutes." He's teaching others how to survive. Brown says, "We teach them vital skills that will keep them safe, will keep them alive in the event of, god forbid, another terrorist attack or any other kind of disaster."
This is the nationally renowned Tom Brown Survival School. It. And Tom's books have been around for years. But things are different now. Brown says, "Since September 11th, there's been a marked increase in e-mail, people looking to our web page, letters, phone calls."
Survival schools all over the country tell us reservations are up 10 to 15 percent since September eleventh. Students are ready to rough it for a week to learn--not about guns and camouflage-- but about basic survival.
From Kevin Reeve's lesson on making fire in a matter of minutes. "And thus I have a fire." To lessons about primitive weapons. And building those crude shelters. What's bringing students here? Well. Frankly. Survival student Travis Stevens says, "If the (bleep) hits the fan, they want to be able to survive."
These students booked their reservations well before the attack. But now. This course brings an almost spiritual peace of mind. Survival student Rafael Salomon says, "9-11 has kind of prompted me to sort of re-examine my life, in general, and just see what I should be doing." Student Pam Thompson says, "I don't feel like I have to rely on high tech. I can live very comfortably without that."
Is this all a little extreme? Doctor Redford Williams is a stress expert at Duke University Medical Center who says it's really not! Williams says, "Where it might have seemed paranoid two months ago, now I think it's really perhaps a useful coping skill."
For those who can't take to the woods. Tom Brown's book on 'Urban Survival' is flying off the shelves. And he's considering a national tour on teaching survival at home. "I have enough bottled water to take care of my family for about a month. I have enough food in my house to take care of my family for a month."
Students say having the skills to survive gives them a feeling that's rare since September eleventh. Survival student Rafael Salomon says, "Certainly more peaceful, and sometimes safer." Brown says, "We take away that feeling of helplessness."
Brown suggests having a disaster drill for your family just as you would a fire drill. Should an attack happen close to home. He says you should have clothes and basic supplies ready to go at a moment's notice. Along with a planned route out of town and a prearranged meeting place in case you're separated from your family.