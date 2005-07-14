Landrieu says Millions in Education Dollars Coming

Date: December 18, 2001 Reported by: Associated Press
U-S Senator Mary Landrieu says a landmark education bill passed Tuesday in the Senate will mean at least an extra 100 million dollars more for the state of Louisiana. Landrieu says that figure includes 21 million dollars more for educating poor children.
She says 40 percent of the state's children qualify for those funds. Among the provisions of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, which President Bush is expected to sign soon, is a requirement that public schools test every student in grades three through eight in reading and math.
Schools with persistently low scores would have to give some of their federal aid to students for tutoring or transportation to another public school. The bill would also require schools to adopt plans to close the achievement gaps between low-income and middle-class students and between white and minority students.