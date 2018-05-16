Reversal of Langley verdict brings shock, disgust and outrage

“He sat in the back seat, I gave him his Miranda rights," said Dixon, who went on to become Chief of Police in Lake Charles. "Then I said, ‘Did you hear about this missing boy?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I saw it on the news.’ I said, ‘Well we have the command post right by your house.’ He was sitting in the back seat and I said, ‘You killed that boy, didn’t you?’ He hung his head and I knew then. He said, ‘Yeah, I killed him.’ I said, ‘Where is he?’ He said, ‘He’s in my closet.’ ”