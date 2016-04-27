Lake Charles woman accused of stealing more than $31,000 from employer

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is accused of stealing more than $31,000 from her employer.
On April 22, Betty S. Delcambre, 27, was arrested and charged with theft of $1,500 or more, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Delcambre's $20,000 bond was set by Judge Michael Canaday.
On October 7, 2015, Sheriff's deputies responded to a complaint from a local business owner that Delcambre, a former employee, stole from the company, Myers said. Delcambre was selling jobs on the side and using company materials to perform these jobs. She was not turning the money customers paid over to the business.
Authorities say that between February and June of 2011, Delcambre stole more than $31,000 from the company.
Detective John Melton is the lead investigator.
