50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Sulphur woman indicted in January 2015 death of infant

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jan. 28, 2016 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 28, 2016 at 4:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman has been indicted in connection with the January 2015 death of an infant.

Stevie Mercedes Ivy Lynn Eheler, 23, faces charges of negligent homicide and methamphetamine possession in the death of her daughter.

Eheler exhibited "criminal negligence" in the death of the 2-month-old child, according to the indictment.

The child died on Southern Ridge Road in Lake Charles on Jan. 17, 2015, according to the offense report.

While the baby was being transported to the hospital in an ambulance, Eheler “advised that this was her fault because she rolled on her while sleeping,” according to the offense report. “No questioning was involved this was just what she advised.”

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Three arrests have been made in connection to an alleged shooting that has left one person in...
Three arrests made in connection to Friday shooting
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder