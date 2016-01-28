Sulphur woman indicted in January 2015 death of infant

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman has been indicted in connection with the January 2015 death of an infant.

Stevie Mercedes Ivy Lynn Eheler, 23, faces charges of negligent homicide and methamphetamine possession in the death of her daughter.

Eheler exhibited "criminal negligence" in the death of the 2-month-old child, according to the indictment.

The child died on Southern Ridge Road in Lake Charles on Jan. 17, 2015, according to the offense report.

While the baby was being transported to the hospital in an ambulance, Eheler “advised that this was her fault because she rolled on her while sleeping,” according to the offense report. “No questioning was involved this was just what she advised.”

