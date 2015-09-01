DeQuincy students place at National Beta Club convention

LOUISIANA (KPLC) - A group of DeRidder High School students placed fourth at the National Beta Club Convention for their performance of songs from Disney's "Frozen."
The students performed a mashup of songs from the movie for the group talent competition. They also performed at the state compeition in January in Lafayette.
(WORKING ON GETTING PICS OR VIDEO SENT TO US.)
Micaah Romero, a senior at Sulphur High School, also attended the national convention was elected state vice president for the Beta Club.
