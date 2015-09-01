McNeese professor to discuss alligator research

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - McNeese biochemistry professor Dr. Mark Merchant will discuss his alligator research at 10 a.m. July 8 at the Moss Bluff Library.
He will talk about the immune systems of alligators and crocodiles, places his research has taken him and what his research could mean for the future of medicine. He will also have baby alligators with him at the library.
The event is free and open to the public. The library is located at 261 Parish Road.
For more information, call 337-721-7128 or visit www.calcasieulibrary.org/programs.
