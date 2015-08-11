McNeese president responds to legislative session wrap-up

LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The following is a news release from McNeese State University:
McNeese State University President Philip Williams said the budget passed by both houses of the Legislature, despite lacking a substantial increase from last year's appropriation for higher education, was the "best case scenario" in the closing hours of the session and that McNeese will continue to place its highest priority on classroom instruction.
Williams had this to say on the matter:
"Southwest Louisiana is in the midst of an industrial transformation that will have significant and long-term economic benefits. Employers will depend on McNeese State University to provide science, engineering, math and computer science graduates who will be in high demand for these expanding industrial facilities.
"As the region's population grows, there will also be an increased need for graduates in education, health care and business fields. McNeese will be here to provide well-qualified, job-ready graduates ready to compete for employment in a growing global job market...
"McNeese has reduced its workforce by more than 20 percent, and services outside classroom instruction have been affected. Much creativity will be required to balance the budget, but our focus will remain on our educational mission, and we will use our available funds to support areas directly related to student success.
"The work of Speaker Kleckley during this legislative session has been nothing short of heroic. Prior to the session, he promised that support for higher education would be his legacy to the people of his district and the entire state of Louisiana.
"In almost every case involving support for higher education, he found it necessary to fashion majorities that were different for each bill. It is rare to find statesmanship of this quality!
"Our Southwest Louisiana regional representatives have been called upon to make very difficult decisions, particularly in the closing hours of the session, and I appreciate their thoughtfulness during the deliberations.
“On the Senate side, we are deeply appreciative of the dedicated work of our own Sen. Ronnie Johns and for the work of our alumnus, Sen. Blade Morrish. These two men were always accessible and consistently supportive of higher education.”