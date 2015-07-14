UL Lafayette spring commencement ceremonies held today

UL Lafayette spring commencement ceremonies held today
May 15, 2015 at 2:43 PM CDT - Updated August 8 at 5:42 PM
Jeremiah Sulunteh, Liberian ambassador to the U.S. will deliver the commencement address at UL Lafayette's 2015 commencement ceremony. (Source: White House/Lawrence Jackson)
Jeremiah Sulunteh, Liberian ambassador to the U.S. will deliver the commencement address at UL Lafayette's 2015 commencement ceremony. (Source: White House/Lawrence Jackson)

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will hold its Spring 2015 Commencement ceremonies Friday at the Cajundome.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast live

HERE

. To view event details for individual commencement ceremonies by college, click

HERE

.

Jeremiah C. Sulunteh, Liberian ambassador to the United States, will deliver the commencement address. Sulunteh is a prominent Liberian politician, administrator and former professor.

Parking is available at Cajun Field for family members and guests attending the ceremonies. Attendees are encouraged to enter through Gate 4 on W. Congress St.

Send your graduation photos to

viewernet@kplctv.com

or

newmedia@kplctv.com

.

For more information, visit

http://commencement.louisiana.edu/

.

