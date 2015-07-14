UL Lafayette spring commencement ceremonies held today

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will hold its Spring 2015 Commencement ceremonies Friday at the Cajundome.
The event begins at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast live
. To view event details for individual commencement ceremonies by college, click
.
Jeremiah C. Sulunteh, Liberian ambassador to the United States, will deliver the commencement address. Sulunteh is a prominent Liberian politician, administrator and former professor.
Parking is available at Cajun Field for family members and guests attending the ceremonies. Attendees are encouraged to enter through Gate 4 on W. Congress St.
Send your graduation photos to
or
.
For more information, visit
.
Copyright 2015 KPLC. All rights reserved.